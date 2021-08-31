Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the period. Ares Commercial Real Estate accounts for 6.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $22,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

ACRE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. 6,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $744.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

