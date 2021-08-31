Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 2.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

