Delphi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,030 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

BABA stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.43. The stock had a trading volume of 840,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The firm has a market cap of $455.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

