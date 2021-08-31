Delphi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 0.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,182. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03.

