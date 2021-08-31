Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,446 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 80,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alcoa by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Alcoa by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

AA traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. 75,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

