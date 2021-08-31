Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LendingClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LC traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,323. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

