Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,797 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 837.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 139,441 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.