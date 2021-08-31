Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,905 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,884. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $76.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.