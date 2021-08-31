Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,455 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 3,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,637. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.