Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,305 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $213.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,626. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.46 and a 200-day moving average of $195.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

