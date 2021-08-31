Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

