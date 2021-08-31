Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Allegheny Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,721,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 175,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,042. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

