Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,901 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 323,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,951,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

