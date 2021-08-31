Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 48,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

