Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,762 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 35.9% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,936. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.