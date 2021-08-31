Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.