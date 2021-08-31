Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,036 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Matador Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,756. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

