Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock remained flat at $$89.77 on Tuesday. 6,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

