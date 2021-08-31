Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 170,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Ford Motor by 29.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 348,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,020,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.