Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,804,001.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327.

Snap stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 148,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,637,508. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of -146.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

