Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,723 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $380.46. 200,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $381.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

