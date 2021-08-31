Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 28,677 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,677 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 474,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,247. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48.

