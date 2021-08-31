Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 5,382 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,698,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

