Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE ADS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.48. 10,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

