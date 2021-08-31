DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00389379 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.74 or 0.01185870 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.