Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Deluxe worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Deluxe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

