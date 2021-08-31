Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 7.2%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 255,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,039,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.45.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.17.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
