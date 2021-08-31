Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 7.2%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 255,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,039,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 51.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denison Mines by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,973,357 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

