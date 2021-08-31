Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in August

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 29th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Denka alerts:

OTCMKTS:DENKF opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Denka has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.