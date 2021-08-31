DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Raised by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. 1,589,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,466. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

