DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
