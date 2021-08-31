DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

