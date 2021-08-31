DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.83 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 44.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $11.50 or 0.00024475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 185.7% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $300.10 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00133078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00161063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.27 or 0.07272419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,970.01 or 0.99958546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $389.22 or 0.00828314 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

