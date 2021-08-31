Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,808.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,808 ($49.75) and last traded at GBX 3,773 ($49.29), with a volume of 12303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,777 ($49.35).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,581.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,437.48. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.59%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

