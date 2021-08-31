Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

