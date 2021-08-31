Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $15.14

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $16.18. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 153 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 178,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

