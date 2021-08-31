Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Up 25.4% in August

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 980,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $860.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 384,221 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. increased its position in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after acquiring an additional 551,960 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Despegar.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231,758 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Despegar.com by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 465,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

