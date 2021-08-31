Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,032,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,872,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1,184,910.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

