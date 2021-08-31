Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.69

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €141.69 ($166.69) and traded as high as €149.40 ($175.76). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €148.80 ($175.06), with a volume of 196,512 shares.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €157.69 ($185.52).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €146.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €141.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.