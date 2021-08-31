Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.38

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €61.38 ($72.21) and last traded at €59.58 ($70.09), with a volume of 4690954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €59.67 ($70.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

