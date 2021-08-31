Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.61

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.61 and last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 32379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

