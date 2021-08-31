Devery (EVE) Market Cap Reaches $262,637.35

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Devery has a market cap of $262,637.35 and $6,863.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00857133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00103695 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

