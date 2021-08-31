DFI.Money Price Hits $4,334.58 (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. DFI.Money has a market cap of $167.30 million and approximately $36.22 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,334.58 or 0.08885523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

