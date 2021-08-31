dForce Reaches Market Cap of $21.59 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. dForce has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and $2.12 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.