Dfyn Network (DFYN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.91 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $18.51 million and $2.91 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00130697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00163744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.46 or 0.07228137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,823.98 or 1.00060288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00870585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 22,748,242 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

