DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 21.0% in August

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 1,325,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $944.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

