DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.49

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 526350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.