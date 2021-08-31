Diamond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,582.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $10.68 million and $27,582.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 313.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060907 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,624,460 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

