Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 141,041 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.