Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.