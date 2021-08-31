Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in August

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diginex by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQOS stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Diginex has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

EQOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Diginex from $16.13 to $18.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

