Digital Reserve Currency Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $27,388.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

